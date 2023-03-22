Bobby Portis' Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time out, a 118-111 win over the Raptors, Portis totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.

We're going to break down Portis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.8 11.5 Rebounds 7.5 9.6 7.8 Assists -- 1.6 0.9 PRA 19.5 25 20.2 PR 18.5 23.4 19.3 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.0



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Spurs

Portis has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 10.6% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Portis' opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.1.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the NBA, giving up 122 points per game.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 26.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

Bobby Portis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 31 16 12 2 1 0 1

