The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) on March 22, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Bucks vs. Spurs with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bucks Stats Insights

This season, the Bucks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 50.5% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

Milwaukee is 18-3 when it shoots better than 50.5% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 16th.

The Bucks average 5.7 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Spurs allow (122).

Milwaukee has a 23-3 record when scoring more than 122 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 119.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.8 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 112.4 points per game, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.

The Bucks are making 14.8 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.8% points better than they're averaging on the road (14.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries