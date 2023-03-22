The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-111 win over the Raptors, Holiday tallied 11 points and seven assists.

With prop bets in place for Holiday, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.2 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.5 Assists 7.5 7.3 8.3 PRA 29.5 31.6 29.2 PR 22.5 24.3 20.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jrue Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Spurs

Holiday has taken 15.4 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.2% and 14.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Bucks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the worst defensive squad in the league, conceding 122 points per game.

On the boards, the Spurs have given up 44.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 23rd in the league.

The Spurs allow 26.4 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2021 25 16 4 5 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Holiday or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.