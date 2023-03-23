The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI to see the Blackhawks look to hold off the Capitals.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/13/2022 Blackhawks Capitals 7-3 WAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have 173 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 70 20 13 33 26 30 55.6%
Seth Jones 60 10 21 31 56 44 -
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 69 14 13 27 40 47 40.4%
Tyler Johnson 44 8 17 25 16 28 50%

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Capitals are allowing 223 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
  • The Capitals rank 18th in the NHL with 225 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 66 40 29 69 44 26 50%
Dylan Strome 71 17 36 53 35 38 49.7%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 71 12 39 51 53 39 48.1%
T.J. Oshie 54 19 16 35 24 41 46.4%
Rasmus Sandin 61 5 27 32 44 21 -

