Blackhawks vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI. The Capitals have lost three games in a row.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-255)
|Blackhawks (+215)
|6
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 66 games this season, and won 22 (33.3%).
- This season Chicago has won 10 of its 28 games, or 35.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +215 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 31.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 39 of 70 games this season.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|225 (18th)
|Goals
|173 (32nd)
|223 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (24th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|34 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (21st)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in four of its last 10 games.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (173 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Blackhawks have allowed 247 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -74.
