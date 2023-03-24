Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Lopez posted 11 points and two blocks in a 130-94 win versus the Spurs.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lopez, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.6 20.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.9 PRA 24.5 23.5 29.1 PR 23.5 22.2 27.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's Bucks average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

The Jazz concede 117.4 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz are 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 26 18 8 1 1 3 0

