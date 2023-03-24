How to Watch the Bucks vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (52-20) face the Utah Jazz (35-37) on March 24, 2023.
Bucks vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Bally Sports
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 28-4 overall.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The Bucks average 116.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 117.4 the Jazz give up.
- Milwaukee has a 30-4 record when putting up more than 117.4 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 119.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (112.8).
- Milwaukee allows 111.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 112.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, sinking 14.8 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Goran Dragic
|Out
|Knee
|Meyers Leonard
|Out
|Calf
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Injury Management
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Calf
