Jevon Carter will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

In a 130-94 win over the Spurs (his most recent game) Carter put up four points.

We're going to break down Carter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jevon Carter Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.9 9.5 Rebounds -- 2.6 1.8 Assists -- 2.4 1.8 PRA -- 12.9 13.1 PR 10.5 10.5 11.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Jevon Carter Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Carter's opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.3 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 117.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have allowed 24.2 per game, seventh in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Jevon Carter vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 17 0 4 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.