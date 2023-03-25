The Minnesota Wild (41-22-9) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Saturday, March 25 begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-340) Blackhawks (+280) 6

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 67 times, and won 22, or 32.8%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and is 4-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 26.3% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played 40 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 209 (23rd) Goals 174 (32nd) 192 (3rd) Goals Allowed 253 (25th) 49 (15th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 45 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4.

The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (174 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 253 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their -79 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

