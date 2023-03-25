Blackhawks vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (41-22-9) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Saturday, March 25 begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-340)
|Blackhawks (+280)
|6
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 67 times, and won 22, or 32.8%, of those games.
- Chicago has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and is 4-13 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 26.3% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played 40 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|209 (23rd)
|Goals
|174 (32nd)
|192 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (25th)
|49 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|45 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (21st)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (174 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 253 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their -79 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
