Brook Lopez and the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lopez, in his last game (March 24 win against the Jazz) produced 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 20.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.9 PRA 23.5 23.6 30.1 PR 22.5 22.3 28.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Brook Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 112.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, giving up 40.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.8 per contest, 17th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 32 5 4 2 0 4 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lopez or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.