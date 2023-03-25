The Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), the league's conference leaders, play at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +284 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).

The Bucks' +341 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.8 points per game (seventh in NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in league).

The teams average 233.5 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 225 points per game, 12 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Milwaukee has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.

Bucks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +320 +145 - Nuggets +800 +340 -

