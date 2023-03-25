Khris Middleton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Middleton produced 19 points and 10 assists in a 130-94 win versus the Spurs.

Below, we break down Middleton's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.9 17.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.6 Assists 6.5 5.0 6.8 PRA 29.5 24 28.9 PR 23.5 19 22.1 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Khris Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Middleton has taken 12.1 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 5.1% and 4.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 4.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Middleton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are 11th in the NBA, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, allowing 40.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 25.8 per contest.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Khris Middleton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 15 10 2 3 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Middleton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.