The Western-leading Nuggets (49-24) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game is set totip off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bucks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Bucks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 3.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (236.5)
  • The Bucks' .548 ATS win percentage (40-28-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .534 mark (39-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 47.9% of its games this season (35 of 73), the same percentage as Milwaukee and its opponents (35 of 73).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 41-15, while the Bucks are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bucks Performance Insights

  • Milwaukee is seventh in the NBA in points scored (116.8 per game) and seventh in points conceded (112.2).
  • The Bucks are 12th in the league in assists (25.6 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
  • Milwaukee attempts 55.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 44.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.1% of Milwaukee's baskets are 2-pointers, and 34.9% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.