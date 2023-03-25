Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Western-leading Nuggets (49-24) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game is set totip off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Bucks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Bucks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Bucks' .548 ATS win percentage (40-28-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .534 mark (39-32-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 57.4% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (33.3%).
- Denver and its opponents have combined to go over the point total in 47.9% of its games this season (35 of 73), the same percentage as Milwaukee and its opponents (35 of 73).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 41-15, while the Bucks are 4-9 as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- Milwaukee is seventh in the NBA in points scored (116.8 per game) and seventh in points conceded (112.2).
- The Bucks are 12th in the league in assists (25.6 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.9). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
- Milwaukee attempts 55.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 44.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 65.1% of Milwaukee's baskets are 2-pointers, and 34.9% are 3-pointers.
