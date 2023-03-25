The Minnesota Wild (41-22-9) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-41-6), who have lost three straight, on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI.

The Blackhawks' offense has put up 24 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 30 goals. They have recorded 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (8.8%). They are 3-6-1 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-340)

Wild (-340) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2.9)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 24-41-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 16 games and they finished 0-15-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-10-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 31 times, earning 43 points from those matchups (20-8-3).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-7-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 54 games. The Blackhawks went 18-32-4 in those matchups (40 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.9 Goals Scored 2.45 32nd 3rd 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.56 25th 18th 31.4 Shots 26.7 31st 13th 30.8 Shots Allowed 33.9 28th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 16.2% 31st 13th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

