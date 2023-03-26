The Vancouver Canucks will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, March 26, with the Blackhawks having lost four straight games.

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP to take in the action as the Blackhawks attempt to knock off the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 256 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 175 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 24 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 72 20 13 33 26 30 55.6% Seth Jones 62 10 21 31 57 44 - Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Andreas Athanasiou 71 14 13 27 40 47 37.3% Tyler Johnson 46 8 18 26 17 29 49.4%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 263 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Canucks' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Canucks Key Players