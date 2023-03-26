Blackhawks vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) at home on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-170)
|Blackhawks (+145)
|6.5
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 68 games this season, and won 22 (32.4%).
- Chicago has a record of 17-40 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 40.8% chance to win.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 35 of 72 games this season.
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|241 (12th)
|Goals
|175 (32nd)
|263 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|256 (25th)
|53 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (28th)
|62 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (21st)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Chicago has gone over the total three times.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.4 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks' 175 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 256 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -81.
