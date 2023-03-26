Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) and the Louisville Cardinals (26-11) clashing at Climate Pledge Arena (on March 26) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 win for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of an 87-77 win against Colorado in their most recent outing on Friday.

Iowa vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Louisville 70

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes picked up their signature win of the season on February 26, when they beat the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank No. 2 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-85.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (12).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

83-72 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 23

Louisville Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4, the Cardinals secured their signature win of the season, a 64-38 victory.

The Cardinals have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (11), but also have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

73-51 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on March 20

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

72-62 over Ole Miss (No. 21) on March 24

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +588 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per outing (315th in college basketball).

With 89.2 points per game in Big Ten tilts, Iowa is averaging 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (87.3 PPG).

The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (85.9).

When playing at home, Iowa is allowing 13.5 fewer points per game (65) than away from home (78.5).

The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 84.4 points a contest compared to the 87.3 they've averaged this year.

