Bobby Portis and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 129-106 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) Portis posted 11 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Portis' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.7 13.8 Rebounds 11.5 9.5 8.6 Assists -- 1.6 0.8 PRA 30.5 24.8 23.2 PR 28.5 23.2 22.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Bobby Portis has made 5.6 shots per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Bucks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.6 points per contest.

The Pistons allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are 10th in the NBA, allowing 12 makes per contest.

Bobby Portis vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 23 18 10 3 2 0 1 11/2/2022 24 10 9 3 0 0 0 10/31/2022 28 15 12 2 2 0 0

