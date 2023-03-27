Bucks vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-58) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.
Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-16.5
|233.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 29 times.
- Milwaukee has an average point total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 42-32-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 49, or 81.7%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Bucks.
Bucks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|29
|39.2%
|116.7
|227.4
|112.4
|231
|227.1
|Pistons
|33
|44.6%
|110.7
|227.4
|118.6
|231
|227.7
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.
- Milwaukee has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.568) as it does in road games.
- The Bucks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Pistons give up (118.6).
- Milwaukee has a 25-6 record against the spread and a 28-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.
Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-32
|1-0
|37-37
|Pistons
|32-42
|0-1
|36-38
Bucks vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pistons
|116.7
|110.7
|9
|28
|25-6
|21-9
|28-3
|14-16
|112.4
|118.6
|8
|27
|25-9
|18-13
|30-4
|10-21
