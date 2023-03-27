Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Antetokounmpo put up 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-106 loss against the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 31.1 30.3 Rebounds 11.5 11.7 10.2 Assists 5.5 5.6 6.7 PRA 46.5 48.4 47.2 PR 40.5 42.8 40.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Pistons

Antetokounmpo is responsible for attempting 18.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 4.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Bucks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 118.6 points per game.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons allow 25.7 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons are 10th in the league, allowing 12 makes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 27 29 12 4 2 0 0 11/2/2022 30 32 12 4 0 2 5 10/31/2022 32 31 7 2 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Antetokounmpo or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.