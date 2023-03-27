The Milwaukee Bucks, Jevon Carter included, face the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Carter had in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-106 loss versus the Nuggets.

Now let's break down Carter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jevon Carter Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 7.9 8.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 1.7 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.1 PRA 19.5 12.9 12.3 PR 16.5 10.5 10.2 3PM 2.5 1.7 1.9



Jevon Carter Insights vs. the Pistons

Carter is responsible for taking 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Carter's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Defensively, the Pistons are 27th in the NBA, conceding 118.6 points per game.

The Pistons allow 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 25.7 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 12 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Jevon Carter vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 16 18 3 3 6 1 3 11/2/2022 18 4 1 3 0 1 4 10/31/2022 24 0 6 1 0 0 2

