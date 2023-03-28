How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6) -- who've lost five in a row -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW as the Stars and the Blackhawks play.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/2/2023
|Blackhawks
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|2/22/2023
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|4-3 CHI
|11/23/2022
|Stars
|Blackhawks
|6-4 DAL
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.6 goals per game (260 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 177 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|73
|20
|13
|33
|26
|31
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|63
|10
|22
|32
|57
|44
|-
|Andreas Athanasiou
|72
|14
|14
|28
|41
|52
|36.8%
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Tyler Johnson
|47
|8
|18
|26
|18
|29
|51.5%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 201 total goals (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars' 248 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|73
|41
|50
|91
|59
|57
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|73
|31
|40
|71
|44
|49
|59.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|73
|21
|46
|67
|50
|28
|53.7%
|Roope Hintz
|65
|33
|34
|67
|35
|24
|51.8%
|Miro Heiskanen
|70
|11
|51
|62
|55
|43
|-
