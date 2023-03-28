The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6, losers of five straight) at United Center. The matchup on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-280) Blackhawks (+235) 5.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 69 games this season, and won 22 (31.9%).

Chicago has a record of 7-17 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +235 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 29.9%.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 41 of 73 games this season.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 248 (10th) Goals 177 (32nd) 201 (6th) Goals Allowed 260 (25th) 52 (12th) Power Play Goals 34 (28th) 37 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Chicago has hit the over three times.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.8 more than the 5.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.4.

The Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (177 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks' 260 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -83.

