Wisconsin vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in three in a row.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Wisconsin vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Wisconsin vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
Wisconsin vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered 15 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Badgers have an ATS record of 8-8.
- North Texas has compiled an 18-14-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mean Green and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.
