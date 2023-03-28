A pair of hot squads hit the court when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered 15 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Badgers have an ATS record of 8-8.

North Texas has compiled an 18-14-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Mean Green and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.