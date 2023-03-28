Tylor Perry and Tyler Wahl are two players to watch when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) and the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) meet at Orleans Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. North Texas

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Orleans Arena

Orleans Arena Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wisconsin's Last Game

Wisconsin won its most recent game against Oregon, 61-58, on Tuesday. Max Klesmit starred with 18 points, and also had four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Max Klesmit 18 4 2 0 0 2 Chucky Hepburn 12 2 0 3 0 2 Connor Essegian 9 5 1 1 0 1

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl is averaging team highs in points (12.2 per game) and rebounds (6.9). And he is producing 2.5 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the field.

Wahl gets the Badgers 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Chucky Hepburn paces the Badgers in assists (2.8 per game), and averages 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Connor Essegian gets the Badgers 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Klesmit is putting up 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Wisconsin Top Performers (Last 10 Games)