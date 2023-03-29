The Indiana Pacers (33-43) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSIN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Milwaukee is 23-4 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 24th.

The Bucks put up 116.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 118.7 the Pacers allow.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 118.7 points, it is 29-3.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played better in home games this season, averaging 119.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game in road games.

Defensively Milwaukee has played better in home games this season, ceding 111.9 points per game, compared to 113 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Bucks have performed better when playing at home this year, draining 14.8 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 14.7 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Bucks Injuries