The St. Louis Blues (34-34-6) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-44-6), who have fallen in six in a row, on Thursday, March 30 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX.

The Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 over the past 10 contests, putting up 19 total goals (two power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 6.7%). They have allowed 33 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-145)

Blues (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.0)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 24-44-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in games that have required overtime.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

When Chicago has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in 31 games, earning 43 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 5-11-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-7-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 56 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 27th 3.66 Goals Allowed 3.57 25th 28th 28.6 Shots 26.6 31st 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 20th 20.6% Power Play % 15.7% 31st 27th 74.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

