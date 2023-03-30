How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will play on Opening Day at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET, with Corbin Burnes and Marcus Stroman the starting pitchers.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers ranked third-best in MLB action last season with 219 total home runs.
- Last year the Brewers' .408 slugging percentage ranked 10th-best in MLB.
- Milwaukee went 32-14 in the 46 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Chicago scored 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.
- Last year the Brewers ranked 13th in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.
- Milwaukee struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.85 last year, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers had a 1.218 WHIP last season, 10th-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Burnes will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Marcus Stroman
|4/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Justin Steele
|4/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jameson Taillon
|4/3/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Max Scherzer
|4/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.