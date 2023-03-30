The Eastern Conference's top squads, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), will clash at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (scoring 117.2 points per game to rank sixth in the league while giving up 112.8 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +340 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics have a +459 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 118 points per game, third in the league, and are giving up 112 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 235.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 224.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Boston has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Bucks and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +310 +145 - Celtics +330 +155 -

