Giannis Antetokounmpo, Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - March 30
The Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) square off against the Boston Celtics (52-24) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Jrue Holiday of the Bucks and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks were victorious in their previous game against the Pacers, 149-136, on Wednesday. Holiday led the way with 51 points, and also had eight rebounds and eight assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jrue Holiday
|51
|8
|8
|1
|1
|3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|38
|17
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Brook Lopez
|21
|8
|1
|0
|3
|0
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo averages 31.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
- Holiday paces the Bucks at 7.3 assists per contest, while also posting 5 rebounds and 19.4 points. He is 10th in the league in assists.
- Brook Lopez posts 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).
- Bobby Portis puts up 13.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Grayson Allen is posting 10.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|25.3
|9
|5.6
|1
|0.4
|0.5
|Brook Lopez
|17.5
|7
|1.4
|0.5
|2.6
|1
|Jrue Holiday
|15.6
|4.4
|7.1
|0.9
|0.6
|1.6
|Khris Middleton
|15.2
|3.4
|4.6
|0.7
|0.2
|1.6
|Bobby Portis
|12.7
|8.4
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|1.3
