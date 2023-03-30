Jrue Holiday will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

In his previous game, a 149-136 win against the Pacers, Holiday put up 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Let's break down Holiday's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.4 16.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.7 Assists 6.5 7.3 7.8 PRA 29.5 31.7 29.2 PR 22.5 24.4 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Celtics

Holiday is responsible for attempting 14.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.3 per game.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.5.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 112 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the league, conceding 23.2 per game.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 43 40 5 7 8 0 3 12/25/2022 37 23 6 7 3 0 2

