Christiaan Bezuidenhout will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Bezuidenhout has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -6 278 0 17 1 1 $2.4M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Bezuidenhout has played in the past year has been 155 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was in the 73rd percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 4 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Bezuidenhout was better than 69% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Bezuidenhout carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Bezuidenhout had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Bezuidenhout carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

In that last tournament, Bezuidenhout had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Bezuidenhout finished THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Bezuidenhout bettered the field's average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

+4500

