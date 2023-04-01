The Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) will aim to halt a seven-game losing streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) at home on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 while scoring 19 goals against 33 goals given up. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored four goals (14.8%).

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Saturday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Devils 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-325)

Devils (-325) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-1.6)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 24-45-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime matchups.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

When Chicago has scored two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in 32 games, earning 43 points from those contests.

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-8-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 56 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 6th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.59 25th 5th 34.4 Shots 26.7 31st 5th 28.3 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 16th 21.4% Power Play % 16.4% 29th 7th 82.2% Penalty Kill % 76.3% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

