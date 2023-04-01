Victor Caratini is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

  • Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
  • Caratini got a hit 43 times last year in 96 games (44.8%), including nine multi-hit games (9.4%).
  • He hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2022 (nine of 96), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those games (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 43
.142 AVG .266
.238 OBP .377
.223 SLG .484
8 XBH 13
2 HR 7
14 RBI 20
33/15 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
50 GP 46
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.