The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras picked up at least one hit 63 times last season in 100 games played (63.0%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last season (32.0%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (9.0%).
  • In 39.0% of his games last season (39 of 100), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (12.0%) he scored two or more runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 50
.260 AVG .294
.347 OBP .363
.519 SLG .494
16 XBH 19
12 HR 8
23 RBI 22
46/21 K/BB 58/19
2 SB 0
Home Away
47 GP 53
28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%)
10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%)
20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%)
11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%)
16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 27-year-old southpaw started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP over his 24 games, putting together a 4-7 record.
