The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Contreras picked up at least one hit 63 times last season in 100 games played (63.0%), including multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).

He hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.

Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last season (32.0%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (9.0%).

In 39.0% of his games last season (39 of 100), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (12.0%) he scored two or more runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)