The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 39th in slugging.

In 93 of 139 games last year (66.9%) Adames got at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 20.9% of his games last season (139 in all), going deep in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Adames picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his 139 games last season, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of them (23). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 43.9% of his games last season (61 of 139), he scored at least one run, and in 19 (13.7%) he scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 70 .235 AVG .241 .302 OBP .301 .477 SLG .440 32 XBH 30 18 HR 13 48 RBI 50 88/27 K/BB 78/25 3 SB 5 Home Away 69 GP 70 48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%) 34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%) 17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%) 31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)