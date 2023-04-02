Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Portis, in his previous game (March 30 loss against the Celtics) posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Portis, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.7 12.4 Rebounds 6.5 9.5 8.1 Assists -- 1.5 0.5 PRA 18.5 24.7 21 PR 17.5 23.2 20.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Bobby Portis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bobby Portis Insights vs. the 76ers

Portis is responsible for attempting 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Portis' opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, giving up 110.5 points per contest.

Conceding 41.1 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.9 assists per game.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 16 7 5 0 1 0 0 11/18/2022 34 21 11 3 3 0 1 10/20/2022 23 11 10 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Portis or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.