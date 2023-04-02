Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) are 4.5-point underdogs against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-PH. The over/under is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 32 of 77 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points.

The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 230.1, 4.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks have gone 42-35-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 51, or 81%, of those games.

This season, Milwaukee has won 34 of its 41 games, or 82.9%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Bucks have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bucks vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs 76ers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 32 41.6% 117 232.2 113.1 223.6 227.3 76ers 20 26% 115.2 232.2 110.5 223.6 224.0

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Bucks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

The Bucks score 6.5 more points per game (117) than the 76ers allow (110.5).

Milwaukee is 35-15 against the spread and 43-7 overall when scoring more than 110.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Bucks and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-35 25-20 40-37 76ers 46-31 5-2 44-33

Bucks vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks 76ers 117 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 35-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-10 43-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 37-5 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 32-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 40-14 42-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.