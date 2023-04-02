When the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) and Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) match up at Fiserv Forum on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Bucks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Antetokounmpo, Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks fell to the Celtics on Thursday, 140-99. Their top scorer was Antetokounmpo with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 24 7 2 1 1 0 Khris Middleton 13 5 4 0 0 1 Bobby Portis 12 10 0 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo paces his squad in both points (31.1) and rebounds (11.8) per contest, and also puts up 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday posts a team-best 7.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 19.2 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez puts up 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis posts 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.7 9.7 5.8 1.1 0.5 0.5 Brook Lopez 16.4 6.8 1.3 0.4 2.1 0.9 Jrue Holiday 14.4 4.1 6.7 0.8 0.5 1.4 Khris Middleton 14.6 3.6 4.5 0.3 0.2 1.4 Bobby Portis 12.4 8.1 0.5 0.2 0.3 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.