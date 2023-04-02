Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Mitchell, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)
- Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 13 of 28 games last year (46.4%) Mitchell got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (21.4%) he picked up two or more.
- He went deep in two of 28 games last year, going deep in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Mitchell drove in a run in seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in eight of 28 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|5
|.364
|AVG
|.176
|.429
|OBP
|.222
|.568
|SLG
|.176
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|20/5
|K/BB
|8/1
|5
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|8
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 31-year-old righty started the game and went 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7).
