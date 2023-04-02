Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

  • Tellez totaled 116 hits with a .219 batting average.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Tellez reached base via a hit in 81 of 153 games last season (52.9%), including multiple hits in 20.3% of those games (31 of them).
  • Including the 153 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 30 of them (19.6%), leaving the yard in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tellez drove in a run in 51 games last season out of 153 (33.3%), including multiple RBIs in 13.1% of those games (20 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • He scored in 35.9% of his 153 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.2% of those games (11).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 76
.231 AVG .208
.338 OBP .294
.537 SLG .391
34 XBH 24
22 HR 13
52 RBI 37
62/41 K/BB 59/30
2 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 77
42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%)
14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%)
18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%)
26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Taillon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • His 3.91 ERA ranked 34th, 1.128 WHIP ranked 21st, and 7.7 K/9 ranked 30th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
