Rowdy Tellez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

Tellez totaled 116 hits with a .219 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Tellez reached base via a hit in 81 of 153 games last season (52.9%), including multiple hits in 20.3% of those games (31 of them).

Including the 153 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 30 of them (19.6%), leaving the yard in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez drove in a run in 51 games last season out of 153 (33.3%), including multiple RBIs in 13.1% of those games (20 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

He scored in 35.9% of his 153 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.2% of those games (11).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .231 AVG .208 .338 OBP .294 .537 SLG .391 34 XBH 24 22 HR 13 52 RBI 37 62/41 K/BB 59/30 2 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 77 42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

