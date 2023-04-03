On Monday, April 3, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) host Pete Alonso's New York Mets (3-1) in an early-season game at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Mets are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-120). An 8-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Carlos Carrasco - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers were favorites in 125 games last season and won 70 (56%) of those contests.

Last season, the Brewers won 64 of their 110 games, or 58.2%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Brewers averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (110 total at home).

Milwaukee had a .411 slugging percentage and averaged three extra-base hits per game at home.

The Mets were chosen as underdogs in 38 games last year and walked away with the win 19 times (50%) in those games.

Last year, the Mets won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

New York averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (90 total in road outings).

The Mets slugged .424 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd

