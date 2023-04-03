The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

Yelich had an OBP of .359 and slugged .381.

He ranked 73rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 111th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball last season.

In 95 of 154 games last season (61.7%) Yelich got at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in 14 games a year ago (out of 154 opportunities, 9.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Yelich picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored a run in 47.4% of his 154 games last season, with more than one run in 14.9% of those games (23).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 73 .250 AVG .251 .372 OBP .344 .408 SLG .353 27 XBH 16 9 HR 5 36 RBI 21 85/56 K/BB 77/37 9 SB 10 Home Away 79 GP 75 48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%) 19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%) 25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)