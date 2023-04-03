The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI last time in action, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a walk) against the Cubs.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)

  • Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 121st in the league in slugging.
  • Winker got a base hit in 74 out of 136 games last season (54.4%), with at least two hits in 23 of those contests (16.9%).
  • He homered in 10.3% of his games last year (14 of 136), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Winker picked up an RBI in 34 games last year out 136 (25.0%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 33.8% of his games last year (46 of 136), with more than one run on five occasions (3.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 72
.203 AVG .232
.331 OBP .356
.294 SLG .382
10 XBH 19
4 HR 10
19 RBI 34
48/38 K/BB 55/47
0 SB 0
Home Away
62 GP 74
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (55.4%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (21.6%)
21 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.8%)
4 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
10 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (32.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Carrasco makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 36-year-old righty started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling a 15-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.