Rowdy Tellez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on April 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

Tellez registered 116 hits while batting .219.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.

In 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 30 of 153 games last year, he left the yard (19.6%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Tellez drove in a run in 51 of 153 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 20 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored in 55 of 153 games last year (35.9%), including 11 multi-run games (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .231 AVG .208 .338 OBP .294 .537 SLG .391 34 XBH 24 22 HR 13 52 RBI 37 62/41 K/BB 59/30 2 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 77 42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)