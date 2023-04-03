Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on April 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)
- Tellez registered 116 hits while batting .219.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 30 of 153 games last year, he left the yard (19.6%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Tellez drove in a run in 51 of 153 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 20 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored in 55 of 153 games last year (35.9%), including 11 multi-run games (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.338
|OBP
|.294
|.537
|SLG
|.391
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|13
|52
|RBI
|37
|62/41
|K/BB
|59/30
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|42 (55.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (50.6%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (35.1%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.6%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (32.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Carrasco starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw four innings when he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling a 15-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.