The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time out, take on Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)

  • Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 39th in slugging.
  • In 66.9% of his 139 games last season, Adames got a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 20.9% of his games last year (29 of 139), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames drove in a run in 41.7% of his 139 games last year, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of those contests (23). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • In 61 of 139 games last season (43.9%) he scored, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 70
48 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (64.3%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (24.3%)
34 (49.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (38.6%)
17 (24.6%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.1%)
31 (44.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 27 (38.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Carrasco makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 36-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went four innings.
  • In 29 games last season he put together a 15-7 record and had a 3.97 ERA and a 1.329 WHIP.
