On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Anderson picked up at least one hit 58 times last year in 98 games played (59.2%), including multiple hits on 15 occasions (15.3%).

He hit a long ball in seven of 98 games in 2022 (7.1%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson picked up an RBI in 22 of 98 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He came around to score in 35 of his 98 games a season ago (35.7%), with more than one run scored seven times (7.1%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .243 AVG .195 .341 OBP .280 .397 SLG .282 16 XBH 9 6 HR 2 17 RBI 11 50/22 K/BB 51/17 1 SB 0 Home Away 54 GP 44 34 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (54.5%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (9.1%) 22 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (29.5%) 5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.5%) 13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (20.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)