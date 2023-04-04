The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Lopez put up 21 points and six rebounds in a 117-104 win against the 76ers.

Below we will look at Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.7 18.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.3 PRA 26.5 23.7 27.2 PR 24.5 22.4 25.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.0



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.9 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards are 11th in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 15 6 1 3 3 1 1/3/2023 28 21 12 3 1 6 1 1/1/2023 24 8 10 0 1 1 1

