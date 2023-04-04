As they ready for a matchup with the Washington Wizards (34-44), the Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4 at Capital One Arena.

In their last game on Sunday, the Bucks claimed a 117-104 victory over the 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-high 33 points led the Bucks in the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jevon Carter PG Questionable Knee 7.9 2.5 2.4 Meyers Leonard C Questionable Calf 4.0 2.2 0.0 Khris Middleton SF Out Rest 15.5 4.3 5.1 Grayson Allen SG Out Ankle 10.4 3.3 2.3

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle), Deni Avdija: Out (Elbow)

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average just 3.1 more points per game (117.0) than the Wizards allow (113.9).

Milwaukee is 41-5 when scoring more than 113.9 points.

On offense, the Bucks have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 122.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 117.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Milwaukee makes 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.7 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.0.

The Bucks' 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in the NBA, and the 109.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fourth in the league.

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -13.5 230.5

