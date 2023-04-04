Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

  • Yelich had an OBP of .359 and slugged .381.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 73rd, his on-base percentage ranked 29th, and he was 111th in the league in slugging.
  • In 95 of 154 games last season (61.7%) Yelich had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 154 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.1%), leaving the yard in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored in 73 of 154 games last year (47.4%), including scoring more than once in 14.9% of his games (23 times).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 73
.250 AVG .251
.372 OBP .344
.408 SLG .353
27 XBH 16
9 HR 5
36 RBI 21
85/56 K/BB 77/37
9 SB 10
Home Away
79 GP 75
48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%)
19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%)
9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%)
25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Scherzer (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
