Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mets.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)
- Yelich had an OBP of .359 and slugged .381.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 73rd, his on-base percentage ranked 29th, and he was 111th in the league in slugging.
- In 95 of 154 games last season (61.7%) Yelich had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 154 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.1%), leaving the yard in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored in 73 of 154 games last year (47.4%), including scoring more than once in 14.9% of his games (23 times).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|73
|.250
|AVG
|.251
|.372
|OBP
|.344
|.408
|SLG
|.353
|27
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|21
|85/56
|K/BB
|77/37
|9
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|75
|48 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (62.7%)
|19 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|21 (28.0%)
|40 (50.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|9 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.7%)
|25 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (24.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Scherzer (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
