Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

Yelich had an OBP of .359 and slugged .381.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 73rd, his on-base percentage ranked 29th, and he was 111th in the league in slugging.

In 95 of 154 games last season (61.7%) Yelich had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (26.0%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 154 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 14 of them (9.1%), leaving the yard in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 154 (27.9%), including multiple RBIs in 6.5% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored in 73 of 154 games last year (47.4%), including scoring more than once in 14.9% of his games (23 times).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 73 .250 AVG .251 .372 OBP .344 .408 SLG .353 27 XBH 16 9 HR 5 36 RBI 21 85/56 K/BB 77/37 9 SB 10 Home Away 79 GP 75 48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%) 19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%) 25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)